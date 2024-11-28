Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) Insider Katherine Roe Acquires 6,348 Shares

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Roe purchased 6,348 shares of Pharos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,460.04 ($1,850.96).

Katherine Roe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pharos Energy alerts:

On Monday, October 28th, Katherine Roe acquired 6,403 shares of Pharos Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £1,472.69 ($1,867.00).

Pharos Energy Price Performance

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 22 ($0.28) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.94. Pharos Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 18.05 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.50 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.82 million, a PE ratio of -733.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Pharos Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 0.36 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Pharos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3,333.33%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHAR

About Pharos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.