PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.64 and last traded at $100.64. Approximately 761,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,125,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

