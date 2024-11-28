Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 254 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 104.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after acquiring an additional 263,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,878,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,970,000 after buying an additional 51,736 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 115.1% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,488,000 after buying an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,955,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,486,000 after buying an additional 325,999 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

