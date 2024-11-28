Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $81,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $788.35 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $561.65 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $856.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

