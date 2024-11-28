Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $50,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 134.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.32. 6,527,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,932. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.02. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.