Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Shares Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 247,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,655 shares during the quarter. Primis Financial accounts for about 0.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Primis Financial worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter worth $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 109.5% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 104,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,425. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. Primis Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $309 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Primis Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

