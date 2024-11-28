Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,631,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,381 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,927,000 after buying an additional 1,744,939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 101.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,453,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,147 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,520,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,823,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,847,000 after acquiring an additional 770,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.