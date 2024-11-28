Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 52.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $543,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $22.76.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

