Private Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,479,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,746.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 85,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 82,664 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,451 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,459,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $173.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.72 and its 200 day moving average is $151.34. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $125.31 and a 1 year high of $175.78.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.