Private Trust Co. NA Sells 4,017 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $86.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $117.82. The firm has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

