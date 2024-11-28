Private Trust Co. NA Sells 6,064 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $1,114,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

TBIL opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

