Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) were up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $180.43 and last traded at $179.36. Approximately 5,522,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,737,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $422.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 12.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,024,234. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.