ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $43.34 and traded as high as $46.55. ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF shares last traded at $46.55, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38.

Get ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (NYSEARCA:ANEW – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 9.66% of ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Company Profile

The ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF (ANEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks that benefit from transformational changes in peoples work, health care, consumption, and connection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares MSCI Transformational Changes ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.