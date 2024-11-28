ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.93.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.259 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

