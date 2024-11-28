Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Insider Sells $4,762,239.48 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,762,239.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,794,250.96. This trade represents a 28.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 569,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,584. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,383,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,426,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 405,061.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTGX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

