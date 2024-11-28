Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Insider Sells $4,762,239.48 in Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) insider Suneel Gupta sold 103,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,762,239.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,794,250.96. This trade represents a 28.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:PTGX traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $44.95. 569,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,584. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $48.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,383,000 after buying an additional 101,800 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,426,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,708 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,192,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 405,061.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Protagonist Therapeutics
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Protagonist Therapeutics
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.