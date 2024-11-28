Providence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,456,011 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,311,369,000 after buying an additional 4,656,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,900,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,132,430,000 after buying an additional 438,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,096,450 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,114,000 after buying an additional 153,944 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,811,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $717,093,000 after buying an additional 1,101,685 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5,422.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,587,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $482,996,000 after buying an additional 4,504,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE COP opened at $107.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.98. The company has a market capitalization of $123.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $101.29 and a 12 month high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.