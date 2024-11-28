Providence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI opened at $298.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $224.45 and a 52-week high of $299.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

