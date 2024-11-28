Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 21,458 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.29.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

