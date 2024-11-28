Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Short Interest Update

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 187.1% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.33. 14,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Psychemedics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Psychemedics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse and other health markers through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, and PCP; amphetamines, including ecstasy, eve, and Adderall; opioids, such as heroin metabolite, morphine, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine; synthetic cannabinoids comprising K2, Spice, and Blaze; benzodiazepines consisting of Xanax, Valium, and Ativan; and nicotine, fentanyl and fentanyl analogs, and alcohol.

