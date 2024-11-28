Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,898 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 186,277 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $21,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 26.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 254,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 23.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,335,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 251,413 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.