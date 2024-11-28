Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $49,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,246,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,046,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,263 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,298,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,797,000 after purchasing an additional 575,087 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $67.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $62.63 and a one year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 127.27%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

