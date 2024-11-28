Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $37.54 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 569,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.51% of Autoliv worth $37,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.61 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.51 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Autoliv from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

