pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $666,431.06

pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. During the last seven days, pumpBTC has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. pumpBTC has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $666,431.06 worth of pumpBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pumpBTC token can now be purchased for about $94,509.92 or 0.99423934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pumpBTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,180.43 or 0.99516697 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94,777.94 or 0.99095878 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

pumpBTC Token Profile

pumpBTC’s launch date was July 6th, 2024. pumpBTC’s total supply is 3,597 tokens and its circulating supply is 340 tokens. pumpBTC’s official Twitter account is @pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@pumpbtcxyz. pumpBTC’s official website is pumpbtc.xyz.

pumpBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “pumpBTC (PUMPBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. pumpBTC has a current supply of 3,597.30676591 with 340.32371016 in circulation. The last known price of pumpBTC is 95,010.03705779 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $622,055.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pumpbtc.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pumpBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pumpBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pumpBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for pumpBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pumpBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.