Q3 EPS Estimate for East West Bancorp Lowered by Analyst

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.
East West Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ EWBC opened at $110.05 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,413.83. This trade represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $985,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.
East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.
About East West Bancorp
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.
