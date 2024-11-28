Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,395 XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

XPO Stock Down 0.7 %

XPO stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.62. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $156.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

