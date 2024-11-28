Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
CDW Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CDW stock opened at $176.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.81. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.05.
CDW Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. Barclays decreased their price target on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.63.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
