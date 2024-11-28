Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $231,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in First American Financial by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $70.63 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.