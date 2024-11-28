Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $364,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,823,000 after purchasing an additional 354,429 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,765,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 374,458 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,626,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,721,000 after purchasing an additional 234,361 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,323,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,051,000 after purchasing an additional 121,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.09 and a 52 week high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.