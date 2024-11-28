Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DHR opened at $238.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.66. The company has a market capitalization of $172.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

