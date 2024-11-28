Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 19,072 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,556.68. The trade was a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

