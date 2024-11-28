QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) Short Interest Update

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the October 31st total of 75,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at QT Imaging

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz purchased 470,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $273,116.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 657,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,616.80. This trade represents a 251.72 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Greene acquired 428,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $248,287.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 628,082 shares in the company, valued at $364,287.56. This represents a 214.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QT Imaging

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QT Imaging in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QT Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of QT Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QT Imaging Stock Performance

QT Imaging Company Profile

Shares of QT Imaging stock remained flat at $0.48 on Thursday. 65,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,654. QT Imaging has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66.

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient’s breast.

See Also

