Quantbot Technologies LP Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 131.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nova were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nova by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the first quarter valued at $2,589,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Nova by 74.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,281,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after purchasing an additional 547,833 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nova during the third quarter worth $15,669,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Nova by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 166,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,940,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nova stock opened at $172.39 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.44 and a 12 month high of $247.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.80.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

