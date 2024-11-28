Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 10,387 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Atkore worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Atkore by 881.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 38,386 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 125,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 96,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. This trade represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,251,417.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,530.72. This represents a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Price Performance

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore stock opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $194.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $111.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.