Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Trading Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 186,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 160,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QUIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.75 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$0.46 to C$0.54 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America and South Asia. It offers a suite of Microsoft software products, tools, and services comprising Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Copilot, Azure OpenAI, Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Azure Synapse, SQL Server, System Center, Microsoft Sentinel, Windows, Azure Virtual Desktop, Power Platform, Power Automate, Power Virtual Agents, Power Apps, Power BI, and Microsoft Viva; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

