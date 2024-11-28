RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) EVP David Jeffrey Katz Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. The trade was a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RadNet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $82.49 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,178.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RadNet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised shares of RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,600,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in RadNet by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,740,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 8.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,506,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,539,000 after buying an additional 118,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RadNet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,504,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after buying an additional 206,850 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.