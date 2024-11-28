Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 10,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Rakuten Group Price Performance
RKUNY stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.96.
Rakuten Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten Group
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.