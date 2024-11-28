Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Short Interest Update

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 10,800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RKUNY stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Rakuten Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

