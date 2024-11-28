Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 252,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,208,000 after buying an additional 171,166 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 102,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on O shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $58.32 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.96%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.