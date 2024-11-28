Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for NexGen Energy (NXE)

NexGen Energy (TSE: NXE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/21/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$15.00.

11/20/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

11/20/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.75.

11/20/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$13.50.

11/20/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$14.00.

10/24/2024 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

NXE traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.79. 162,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,829. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market cap of C$6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35 and a beta of 1.76.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

