Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCATGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $8.97. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1,803,598 shares trading hands.

Red Cat Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of -0.07.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCATGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCAT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

