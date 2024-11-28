Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $8.97. Red Cat shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 1,803,598 shares trading hands.
Red Cat Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.51 million, a P/E ratio of -19.89 and a beta of -0.07.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Red Cat
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.