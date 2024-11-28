Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,293 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

RF opened at $27.26 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

