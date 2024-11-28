Reviewing Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and Inspirato”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Inspirato $329.10 million 0.12 -$51.76 million ($4.40) -0.85

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

92.5% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.5% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and Inspirato, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspirato has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.50%. Given Inspirato’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspirato is more favorable than Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1.

Profitability

This table compares Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 N/A N/A N/A Inspirato -4.14% N/A -11.74%

Risk and Volatility

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspirato beats Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences. It is involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Pass for member to book pass trips; Inspirato Club for members to book trips up to one year in advance Inspirato for Good, a platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

