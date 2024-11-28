RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Short Interest Update

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFAC stock remained flat at $11.46 during trading on Thursday. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,441. RF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18.

Get RF Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 2.71% of RF Acquisition worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.