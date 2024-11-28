RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 6,282,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,595,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.93.
RLX Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
