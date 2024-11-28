RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 6,282,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,595,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.93.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 284.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

