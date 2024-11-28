Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne Sells 1,032 Shares

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.37%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half by 489.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

