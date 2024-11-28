RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 625 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

BNDX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.50. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

