RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Motors by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 252,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $910,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Nomura lowered General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

GM stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,192.95. This trade represents a 75.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock valued at $56,509,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

