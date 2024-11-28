RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,167.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 758,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,937,000 after purchasing an additional 744,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,153 shares in the last quarter. Gimbal Financial acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,609,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,160,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $61.28.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

