RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,206,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,317,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,422,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,370,000 after acquiring an additional 40,078 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 27,075.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,024 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 923,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,930,000 after purchasing an additional 74,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Eaton by 13.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 865,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,967,000 after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 4,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.30, for a total transaction of $1,341,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,241,796.60. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 10.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,981 shares of company stock valued at $24,100,317. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $371.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $224.52 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

