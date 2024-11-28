RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $72,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.85. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.56 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.