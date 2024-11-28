RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $58,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth approximately $30,837,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RTX by 16.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 365,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,250,000 after buying an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $120.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $79.57 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.36.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.